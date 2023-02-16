GEICO Celebrates Expansion of Commercial Insurance Operations in Texas with Recycled Rides Donations

Company plans to add hundreds of jobs to support expansion of commercial business.
GEICO hosted a ceremony yesterday to celebrate the expansion of its commercial insurance operations at its Katy, Texas office, which will support this growing area of GEICO’s business. With this expansion, GEICO expects to add 250-500 new positions in Katy over the next five years.
