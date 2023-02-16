1Collision Expands Network to Virginia

1Collision announced the addition of its first location in Virginia, Huber Collision Center in Fredericksburg.

Opened in 2000, the independent collision repair facility is part of a dealer group owned by Clay Huber and includes Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg and Volvo Cars Fredericksburg. Phil Rice is the general manager.

“We are excited to add our first dealership location that operates as a standalone shop,” said John Hollingworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development. “Phil Rice is an excellent operator and we look forward to working with him and his team to take their business to the next level.”

