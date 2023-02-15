WIN Awards Record 20 Students to Pursue Careers in Collision Repair

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced a record 20 new recipients to receive its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards.

These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This year WIN expanded its signature scholarship program continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

The expansion was designed to attract more students and increase the number of awards, starting with doubling the award rate this year and enabling a variety of students to grow in their collision repair