Mitchell Publishes EV Collision Repair Insights Report

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced the availability of its latest trends publication: Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights. The new quarterly report provides auto insurance and collision repair executives with up-to-date information on electric vehicle claims and market data.

In 2022, EV sales hit a tipping point, representing 5.6% of all new vehicles sold according to Kelley Blue Book. As consumer adoption increases, vehicle manufacturers including Audi, GM and Volvo are pledging to go all-electric in the future—putting more of these automobiles on the road and, potentially, in a collision repair shop.

“EVs introduce some unique challenges to both insurers