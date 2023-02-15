CollisionWeek

InsurTech Company Roadzen to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

Roadzen Inc., an insurance technology company, announces plans to become a publicly traded company via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. The combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Roadzen has built a technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform underwriting, distribution and claims — called the Roadzen “Insurance as a Service” (IaaS) platform.

The company offers an automated inspection platform, VIA, that streamlines the damage inspection process with a suite of features designed to simplify the video call process, facilitate remote inspection,

