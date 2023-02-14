TechForce Foundation Welcomes New Board Members and Officers

The TechForce Foundation announced new officers to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jon Vesely Vice Chair; Paul Halsch, Treasurer; David Ellis, Secretary; and Jennifer Maher as Ex-Officio Member. Angie Babin is returning as Chair/President.

“Our new officers and board members bring a tremendous passion for our charitable mission along with a wide range of industry and philanthropic experience. Together we are working to raise more resources to help even more students experience the joy and fulfillment of tech careers,” says Jennifer Maher, TechForce Foundation Executive Director. “The reward our board, volunteers and staff get is immeasurable when hearing