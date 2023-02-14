CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / TechForce Foundation Welcomes New Board Members and Officers

TechForce Foundation Welcomes New Board Members and Officers

By Leave a Comment

The TechForce Foundation announced new officers to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jon Vesely Vice Chair; Paul Halsch, Treasurer; David Ellis, Secretary; and Jennifer Maher as Ex-Officio Member. Angie Babin is returning as Chair/President.

TechForce Foundation logo“Our new officers and board members bring a tremendous passion for our charitable mission along with a wide range of industry and philanthropic experience. Together we are working to raise more resources to help even more students experience the joy and fulfillment of tech careers,” says Jennifer Maher, TechForce Foundation Executive Director. “The reward our board, volunteers and staff get is immeasurable when hearing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey