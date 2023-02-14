CollisionWeek

Small Business Optimism Increased in January as Inflation Eases Slightly

Owners have a negative outlook expecting better business conditions.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.5 points in January to 90.3, remaining below the 49-year average of 98. Down six points from last month, 26% of owners reported inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business. Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months improved six points from December to a net negative 45%.

“While inflation is starting to ease for small businesses, owners remain cynical about future business conditions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners have a

