Philadelphia Auto Technician Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Hazardous Automobile Airbags from China

United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced that Emiliano Rodriguez, 45, a citizen of the Dominican Republic residing in Philadelphia, Pa. pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods, and two counts of causing the delivery of hazardous materials by air carrier in connection with a scheme to utilize counterfeit goods in used vehicles, which he then resold to unsuspecting customers.

Counterfeit airbag inflator

Last year, Rodriguez was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with trafficking in counterfeit goods following an investigation and arrest by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

