Right to Repair Legislation Re-Introduced in Congress

Federal legislation would provide consumers with the right to repair their vehicle while protecting a free and fair repair market.

Automotive aftermarket associations including, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) applauded the reintroduction of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 906) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation was reintroduced by United States Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) and seeks to ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace, and