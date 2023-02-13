Hyundai Announces EV Subscription Program that Includes Insurance

Hyundai Motor America in partnership with Hyundai Capital America announced its new Evolve+ electric vehicle subscription service at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. This new service provides flexibility and affordability to the consumer who wants to drive Hyundai’s newest electric vehicles without committing to a purchase or longer-term lease.

Evolve+ is a month-to-month subscription service that covers 1,000 miles, insurance, maintenance, registration, and road-side assistance at a starting price of $699 per month for a Kona Electric and $899 per month for an IONIQ 5.i The subscriber can cancel at any time during each subscription period and there is no