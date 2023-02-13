ASA Asks Shops to Encourage U.S. House Representatives to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

With the new Congress starting its business in Washington, D.C., the Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking shops to send a letter online to their U.S. House of Representatives members encouraging them to join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus that was formed last year. The U.S. House of Representatives Vehicle Data Caucus is a bipartisan group formed by U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and U.S. Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) to address the issue of vehicle data access.

Representatives Carter and Soto are members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle