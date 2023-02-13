AASP/NJ to Award a Total of $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars at March 17-19 Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship Northeast Trade Show will offer an opportunity to win NORTHEAST DOLLARS to be applied toward any purchase at the show!

AASP/NJ plans to once again award $5,000 in total – $500 each to 10 lucky attendees – at NORTHEAST 2023. All attendees who pre-register for NORTHEAST 2023 will automatically be entered into drawings held through the show weekend. NORTHEAST educational attendees will receive TWO entries.

“NORTHEAST DOLLARS went over so well last year, we didn’t even question bringing it back,” relays NORTHEAST Event Manager Alicia Figurelli. “Exhibitors loved the