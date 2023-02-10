North Carolina Rate Bureau Requests 28.4% Auto Insurance Rate Increase

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced that the North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting an increase for auto policies.
In the filing, the bureau has requested an overall average statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance rates of 28.4 percent, which would become effective on October 1, 2023.
The N.C. Rate Bureau represents the auto insurance companies in the state and is not a
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.