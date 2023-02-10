CollisionWeek

North Carolina Rate Bureau Requests 28.4% Auto Insurance Rate Increase

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced that the North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting an increase for auto policies.

Mike Causey, formerly served as the Director of Government Affairs and Managing Director for the Independent Auto Body Association, was elected Insurance Commissioner in North Carolina.

In the filing, the bureau has requested an overall average statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance rates of 28.4 percent, which would become effective on October 1, 2023.

The N.C. Rate Bureau represents the auto insurance companies in the state and is not a

