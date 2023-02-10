CIECA CONNEX Conference September 12-13

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill. September 12-13.

The event will include:

Insightful and high-profile business and technical speakers

Networking opportunities with all industry segments

A National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides vehicle gifting

A private factory tour of CIECA member Rivian’s EV plant

CIECA’s Open Annual Meeting and Board Meeting

The theme of the conference this year is Connected Car, Connected Industry. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration information, hotel