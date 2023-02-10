CIECA CONNEX Conference September 12-13

CollisionWeek

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill. September 12-13.

The event will include:

  • Insightful and high-profile business and technical speakers
  • Networking opportunities with all industry segments
  • A National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides vehicle gifting
  • A private factory tour of CIECA member Rivian’s EV plant
  • CIECA’s Open Annual Meeting and Board Meeting

The theme of the conference this year is Connected Car, Connected Industry. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration information, hotel

