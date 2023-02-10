CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders Retiring after 36 years in Collision Repair Industry

Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders Retiring after 36 years in Collision Repair Industry

By Leave a Comment

David Simmons named incoming Caliber President and CEO.

Caliber announced today that after 26 years with the organization, President and CEO Mark Sanders will retire and move into a special advisory role for the next 18 months, effective March 6.

Mark Sanders, Caliber President and CEO, is retiring after 26 years with Caliber and 36 in the industry.

Sanders grew up in the collision repair industry working alongside his father, also an industry veteran. In 1997, Caliber acquired their two collision repair shops, and since then, Sanders has held a variety of operational roles, including Caliber Chief Operating Officer and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey