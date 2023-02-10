Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders Retiring after 36 years in Collision Repair Industry

David Simmons named incoming Caliber President and CEO.

Caliber announced today that after 26 years with the organization, President and CEO Mark Sanders will retire and move into a special advisory role for the next 18 months, effective March 6.

Sanders grew up in the collision repair industry working alongside his father, also an industry veteran. In 1997, Caliber acquired their two collision repair shops, and since then, Sanders has held a variety of operational roles, including Caliber Chief Operating Officer and