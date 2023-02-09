Collision Repair Consolidators Continued to Grow in 2022

Focus Advisors provides 2022 Year in Review examining growth of large collision repair facility operators in the U.S. and 2023 forecast.

According to the mergers and acquisition firm Focus Advisors, the acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators have come more sharply into view during 2022. While the Big Four national collision repair brands became the Big Three with Crash Champions acquisition of Service King, the Second Tier continued to accelerate their growth. The New Entrants established geographic diversity. And more private equity firms than ever kicked lots of tires looking for their entry platforms.

