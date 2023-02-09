Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics AI for Commercial Auto Claims

Canal Insurance Company has selected CLARA Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI.

Canal will implement CLARA’s Triage and Litigation modules for commercial auto. CLARA’s technology delivers AI-driven insights that monitor claims and highlight cases that may be at risk of escalation. The Triage module helps claims managers to identify the best path toward resolution. The Litigation module offers insights that help insurers reach amicable settlements, thereby avoiding costly litigation.

“At Canal, we consistently explore innovative