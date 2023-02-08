Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increase in January versus December

Prices are down year-over-year on comparison to historic highs last year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, increased 2.5% in January compared to December. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 224.8, down 12.8% from a year ago. January’s increase was driven in part by the seasonal adjustment. The non-adjusted price change in January was an increase of 1.5% compared to December, moving the unadjusted average price down 11.0% year over year.

Generally, rising prices allow for more collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being declared a total loss.