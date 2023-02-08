US Department of Labor and Mercedes-Benz USA Announce Job Corps Partnership to Train EV Technicians

Initial program will take place at four campuses in Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Utah.

To help meet the need for auto technicians in the growing electric vehicle industry, the U.S. Department of Labor today announced a national partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA to train Job Corps students initially at centers in Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Utah for automotive industry careers.

The agreement between the global automaker and the nation’s largest job training and education program will enable Mercedes-Benz USA to develop the curriculum, train Job Corps instructors to deliver it, provide technical support and donate materials, tools and equipment needed to educate the students.

The public-private partnership is designed to create pathways for students from 16 to 24 years of age toward good-paying jobs as auto technicians, including potential employment with Mercedes-Benz.

Job Corps will now offer students opportunities to study high-voltage and electric vehicles, and training opportunities with high-voltage vehicles at the following campuses: Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Morganfield, Kentucky; Westover Job Corps in Chicopee, Massachusetts; Edison Job Corps in Edison, New Jersey; and Clearfield Job Corps in Clearfield, Utah.

“This training program is an ideal entry point for students who want to become professionals in the automotive industry, especially aspiring electric vehicle mechanics,” said Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres. “Having Mercedes-Benz train our Job Corps students is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to prepare students for careers and provide companies with skilled workers.”

The Job Corps network currently has 121 centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Job Corp teaches collision repair at 4 locations in the U.S. including in Arizona, New York State, Oregon and Pennsylvania.