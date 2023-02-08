CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fisher Auto Parts Acquires Market Street Auto Parts in Pennsylvania

Fisher Auto Parts Acquires Market Street Auto Parts in Pennsylvania

By Leave a Comment

Fisher Auto Parts announced the acquisition of Market Street Auto Parts LLC located in Jonestown, Pa., The announcement was made February 7 by Geoffrey Shifflett, area vice president of Fisher Auto Parts, and Mark Keister, president of Market Street Auto Parts.

Fisher Auto PartsMarket Street Auto Parts has been serving North Lebanon County in Pennsylvania for over 16 years. Market Street is a supplier to the professional installer, and maintains a steady retail and do-it-yourself customer base. Quality parts, prompt delivery, competitive pricing, along with experienced counter personnel, have helped make Market Street Auto Parts very successful in the area.

As part

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey