Fisher Auto Parts Acquires Market Street Auto Parts in Pennsylvania

Fisher Auto Parts announced the acquisition of Market Street Auto Parts LLC located in Jonestown, Pa., The announcement was made February 7 by Geoffrey Shifflett, area vice president of Fisher Auto Parts, and Mark Keister, president of Market Street Auto Parts.

Market Street Auto Parts has been serving North Lebanon County in Pennsylvania for over 16 years. Market Street is a supplier to the professional installer, and maintains a steady retail and do-it-yourself customer base. Quality parts, prompt delivery, competitive pricing, along with experienced counter personnel, have helped make Market Street Auto Parts very successful in the area.

As part