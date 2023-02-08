ASE Says Employers Should Look for Entry-Level Certification in Hiring

Businesses looking to hire entry-level vehicle service employees should ask if potential hires have earned ASE Entry-Level certification. By earning this first-step certification, prospective employees are indicating to employers that they have a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce.

ASE Entry-Level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy duty truck segments. ASE Entry-level certification is the first step in building career credentials as a service professional. The tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications.

“For students, ASE Entry-Level