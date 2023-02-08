CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Amin Youssef Named Regional Vice President for Ontario at Fix Network Canada

Amin Youssef Named Regional Vice President for Ontario at Fix Network Canada

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network Canada announced Amin Youssef has joined the company as regional vice president responsible for the Ontario market.

Fix Network CanadaIn this role, Youssef will serve as a promoter of Fix Network’s image and business interests. He will lead the management of partnerships and networks to advance the objectives of the company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fix Network and overly eager to lead and support our team across the rapidly growing Ontario market, whilst simultaneously advancing the interests of our franchise partners and actively seeking opportunities for growth,” Youssef said.

With a role that depends on a strong

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey