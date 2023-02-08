Amin Youssef Named Regional Vice President for Ontario at Fix Network Canada

The Fix Network Canada announced Amin Youssef has joined the company as regional vice president responsible for the Ontario market.

In this role, Youssef will serve as a promoter of Fix Network’s image and business interests. He will lead the management of partnerships and networks to advance the objectives of the company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fix Network and overly eager to lead and support our team across the rapidly growing Ontario market, whilst simultaneously advancing the interests of our franchise partners and actively seeking opportunities for growth,” Youssef said.

