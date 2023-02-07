Opus IVS Launches Master Class Free Training Series

Opus IVS announced the launch of its new Master Class training program for automotive technicians. This program is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

The Master Class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European make diagnostics. It is specifically tailored to technicians who are looking to deepen their expertise in these areas and stay current with the latest developments in automotive technology.

The program will be taught by a team of experienced instructors who have