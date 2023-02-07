CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Launches Master Class Free Training Series

Opus IVS Launches Master Class Free Training Series

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced the launch of its new Master Class training program for automotive technicians. This program is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

Opus IVS logoThe Master Class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European make diagnostics. It is specifically tailored to technicians who are looking to deepen their expertise in these areas and stay current with the latest developments in automotive technology.

The program will be taught by a team of experienced instructors who have

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey