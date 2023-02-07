The Hartford’s Stefanie Zacchera Reelected HLDI Board Chair for 2023

Stefanie Zacchera, vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford, will serve another year as chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute’s Board of Directors. Zacchera was reelected to the position after serving as chair in 2022.

“It’s been an honor to serve as chair over the past year, and I am excited to continue in the role,” Zacchera said. “In this challenging economic environment, the value that HLDI provides to its members and to the driving public is even greater than usual.”

“Stefanie’s decision to stay on as Board chair is a huge plus for the