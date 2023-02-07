Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Illinois

Crash Champions announced the opening of a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago. The local repair center officially opened its doors for business on February 6 at 125 Stark Drive in Carol Stream, Illinois.

Crash Champions now operates a network of more than 55 repair centers across the Chicago market – complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

“Chicagoland is our home, and it’s always special when we can grow the team right here in the windy city,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt