Collision Repair Education Foundation Invites Industry to Participate Spring Career Fairs

Events help collision industry businesses connect with high school and college students training for a career in the industry.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is helping connect businesses with future employees this spring at six High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs. The events have been scheduled from coast to coast, providing industry employers with an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with thousands of incoming industry professionals.

“CREF’s Career Fairs offer a great forum for connecting collision industry employers with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are prepared to begin their careers,” says CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak. “This engagement with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – as a means of generating brand awareness for the business that will help attract qualified help in the near future. Even more importantly, participation in CREF’s Career Fairs helps us showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance and promote the industry as a viable industry that will sustain their futures.”

Spring 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule:

March 3: World of Wheels Student Day Rosemont Center (Chicago, IL)

March 3: OKC Auto Show Bennett Event Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

March 9: Universal Technical Institute (Long Beach, CA)

April 11: Warren Tech Central (Denver, CO)

April 14: Tulsa Auto Show Expo Square (Tulsa, OK)

April 27: Rosedale Technical College (Pittsburgh, PA)

More information about the events is available on the CREF website.

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF has also developed an electronic student resume database which contains contact information for over 600 collision students.

Any businesses interested in participating in an event listed, or in collaborating with CREF to schedule one in their market can contact CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.

Businesses can also get their company name in front of students by sponsoring work uniforms to ensure the future workforce recognizes the value of looking professional. For a donation of just $50 per student, companies can provide students with a brand-new Cintas technician shirt, branded with their company logo, work pants and a safety kit.