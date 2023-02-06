Progressive’s Scott Ziegler Elected Chair of IIHS Board of Directors

Scott Wesley Ziegler, general manager of personal lines at Progressive Insurance, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2023. Ziegler takes over from Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO, who remains on the Board.

“The mission of preventing traffic deaths and injuries is deeply personal to me,” said Ziegler, recalling his late brother, who lived for decades with the effects of a traumatic brain injury he