January Light Vehicle Sales Increased Compared to Weak Month Last Year

While sales were up, they remained below pre-pandemic levels.

U.S. Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.04 million units in January, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This represents a Year-over-Year (YoY) gain of 4.5%, with the same number of selling days as in January 2022. LMC Automotive cautions, however, that the results were not particularly impressive as January 2022 was the first January to fail to reach 1 million units since 2012, and if last year was excluded, January 2023 would be the worst opening month of the year since 2014.

LMC says that with record high transaction prices, economic

