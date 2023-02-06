CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Blaine, Minnesota

Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Blaine, Minnesota

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Gale’s Auto Body in Blaine, Minn.  Gale’s Auto Body has had a long-standing tradition of excellence and customer satisfaction over the past 25 years.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“We have taken pride in ourselves on delivering top-notch customer service for several years in the community and believe that Classic Collision will continue that service and commitment” stated Troy Westerlund former owner of Gale’s Auto Body.

“We’re honored to welcome the Gale’s Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize the need for additional service centers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and look forward to this

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey