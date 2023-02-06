Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Blaine, Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Gale’s Auto Body in Blaine, Minn. Gale’s Auto Body has had a long-standing tradition of excellence and customer satisfaction over the past 25 years.

“We have taken pride in ourselves on delivering top-notch customer service for several years in the community and believe that Classic Collision will continue that service and commitment” stated Troy Westerlund former owner of Gale’s Auto Body.

“We’re honored to welcome the Gale’s Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize the need for additional service centers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and look forward to this