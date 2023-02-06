Auto Glass Now Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

Auto Glass Now announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Tallahassee, located at 2242 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee, Fla.

The team celebrated the grand opening of the facility on Thursday, January 26. The event welcomed local business owners, members of the community, and local insurance agents to take a tour of the newly renovated facility, enjoy food and beverage, and connect with one another. In addition, Tallahassee Commissioner, Jaqueline Porter, and members from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the new business to the community.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to spread our footprint to