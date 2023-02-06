AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians Tool and Equipment Grants at Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it is continuing its commitment of supporting young professionals who pursue a career in collision repair with the return of its Young Tech of Year award ceremony, which will take place during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show weekend at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will grant this award at NORTHEAST, once again supplying two up-and-coming technicians/painters – employed by a member shop for less than five years – with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their