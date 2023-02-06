CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians Tool and Equipment Grants at Northeast Trade Show

AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians Tool and Equipment Grants at Northeast Trade Show

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it is continuing its commitment of supporting young professionals who pursue a career in collision repair with the return of its Young Tech of Year award ceremony, which will take place during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show weekend at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

AASP-NJ logoFor the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will grant this award at NORTHEAST, once again supplying two up-and-coming technicians/painters – employed by a member shop for less than five years – with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey