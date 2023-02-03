CollisionWeek

Stuart Klein Named Senior Director, Collision at AIA Canada

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced the appointment of Stuart “Stu” Klein to the newly created position of Senior Director, Collision. In this position, Stu will join the Association’s senior leadership team, which helps guide AIA Canada’s support and advocacy for the Canadian auto care sector. Stu will play a vital role in helping to direct AIA Canada’s efforts involving the collision sector of the industry.

