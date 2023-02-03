Labor Rate Survey Bill Introduced in Vermont

Legislation would require the Commissioner of Financial Regulation to survey labor rates and establish a minimum rate.

A bill introduced by five members of the Vermont House of Representatives February 2 proposes to establish minimum reimbursement rates for labor on automobile insurance claims. House Bill 160 (HB160), introduced by Rep. Kevin Christie, Rep. Kenneth Goslant, Rep. Dennis LaBounty, Rep. Brian Smith and Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano, proposes to have the Commissioner of Financial Regulation conduct a market survey of the hourly labor rates charged by automobile repair facilities in Vermont.

The Commissioner would also be required to investigate the rates