UK’s Steer Automotive Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers Bringing Total Locations to 60

UK-based Steer Automotive announced the acquisition of North East Accident Repair Centres (NEARC) with three operating sites in Newcastle, Sunderland and Darlington.

The two owners of NEARC, Roger Collings and Bob Taylor, were looking to sell their shareholding and despite interest from several parties they felt that Steer Automotive was the best cultural fit for their business with a similar approach to quality vehicle repairs, strong colleague engagement and a focus on providing excellence in customer service.

“Acquiring the well-established and successful multi-site North East Accident Repair Centres, further strengthens our market presence in the region and provides a strategic