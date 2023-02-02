CollisionWeek

Todd Dillender Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Caliber Collision

Caliber announced the promotion of Todd Dillender from Executive Vice President, Operations to Chief Operating Officer of Caliber Collision, effective immediately. In this role, Dillender will be instrumental in driving market growth while delivering on Caliber’s purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.

Caliber saw significant growth during 2022, expanding its national footprint to more than 1,600 locations nationwide, inspiring teammates to reach their full potential, as well as continuing to deliver on the company’s mission of becoming the most trusted automotive service provider in every community it

