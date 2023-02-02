Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products

Dynabrade, Inc. announced it recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products, Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, N.Y. and Alpharetta, Ga.

“For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our vertical integration,” says Dynabrade President Michael Buffamonti. “This further elevates our value proposition of becoming the leader in surface solutions and innovative process improvements for industries around the world. With over 1,000 abrasive power tool configurations, and now an abrasive offering for most any application, Dynabrade is in the unique position to provide