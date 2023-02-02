Duck Creek Adds CCC Claims Solutions to its Partner Program

CollisionWeek

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), the property and casualty (P&C) insurance solutions provider, today welcomed CCC Intelligent Solutions, a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS), as the newest strategic member in its partner program. Through the integration, Duck Creek core system users will be able to seamlessly access solutions from CCC’s claims management suite, offering joint customers additional automation and new efficiencies in claims resolution for staff and policyholders.

CCC 2021 logo“Our insurance customers are looking to automation to drive greater efficiency and better experiences for their staff and end consumers,” said Manju Bansal, Vice President, Ecosystems and Alliances for CCC.

