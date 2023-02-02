Classic Collision Promotes Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to VP of Mergers and Acquisitions

Classic Collision, LLC announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Brinkman joined the Classic team in March 2020 with 34 locations and Cody Johnson joined the following year in January 2021 with 57 locations nationwide. They have both played a major role in the organization’s growth to 212 locations.

“We are putting the right structure and leaders in place to position our business for the next chapter of growth. Alex and Cody will be integral as we continue to advance our corporate acquisition strategy as well as expand our acquisition and