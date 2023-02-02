CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Promotes Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to VP of Mergers and Acquisitions

Classic Collision Promotes Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to VP of Mergers and Acquisitions

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Classic Collision Inc. logoBrinkman joined the Classic team in March 2020 with 34 locations and Cody Johnson joined the following year in January 2021 with 57 locations nationwide. They have both played a major role in the organization’s growth to 212 locations.

“We are putting the right structure and leaders in place to position our business for the next chapter of growth. Alex and Cody will be integral as we continue to advance our corporate acquisition strategy as well as expand our acquisition and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey