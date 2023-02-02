CIECA Announce Board Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. on January 18, the organization’s Board of Trustees elected the following officers for 2023:

Chair: Greg Best, Senior Business Analyst, California Casualty

Vice Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision

Treasurer: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions

Secretary: Kim DeVallance Caron, Global Product Portfolio Director, Enterprise Holdings

Past Chair: Phil Martinez, Senior Technical Consultant, Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for