CIECA Announce Board Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. on January 18, the organization’s Board of Trustees elected the following officers for 2023:
- Chair: Greg Best, Senior Business Analyst, California Casualty
- Vice Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision
- Treasurer: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions
- Secretary: Kim DeVallance Caron, Global Product Portfolio Director, Enterprise Holdings
- Past Chair: Phil Martinez, Senior Technical Consultant, Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company
The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.