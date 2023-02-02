Boyd Group to Open New Gerber Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina and Florida

The Boyd Group (TSE:BYD)announced that two new collision repair centers will be opening soon in Winterville, N.C. and New Port Richey, Fla. The company also lists a new location coming soon in Ocala, Fla. on its website.

The North Carolina collision repair center, located at 214 Beacon Dr in Winterville, will be one of 34 locations the company currently has in North Carolina.

The New Port Richey, Fla. collision repair center is located at 5622 US-19 and the Ocala facility is located at 1503 SW 10th St. The two Florida locations would bring the total number of Gerber locations to