Allstate Reports Auto Written Premiums Up 13.3% in Fourth Quarter

Increase driven by significant rate increases in the Allstate brand and growth at National General. Auto combined ratio of 112.6 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was up 8.3 points from 2021 quarter.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) yesterday reported total revenues of $13.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase 4.9% compared to the prior year quarter as a 9.5% increase in Property-Liability earned premium was partially offset by lower net investment income and reduced net gains on investments and derivatives compared to the prior year quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $310 million in the