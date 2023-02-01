Infrastructure Law Provides $800 Million for More than 500 Road Safety Projects

Funding targets high-crash sites in cities and counties and supports the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive strategy to reduce roadway deaths.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, a record amount of funding to improve roads and address traffic fatalities. The competitive grant program provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a
