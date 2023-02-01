ABRA VP of Franchise Development and Operations Mark Wahlin to Retire

Former ABRA franchisee, and most recently, ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, Mark Wahlin, has announced his retirement.

Mark has been working in the collision repair industry for almost 50 years, where he has grown into an incredible leader and mentor. In December of 1987, Mark signed to be the first ABRA franchisee. From here, he kickstarted his business with an exceptional level of expertise and maintained that as he grew his operations to three locations. He then sold his locations to ABRA corporate