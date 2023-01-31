Snapsheet Reports 2022 Growth Sets New Claims Standards

Snapsheet, the provider of virtual appraisals and claims management software. reported 2022 resulted in continued strategic growth and new opportunities for the company.

Key results included:

63% year-over-year growth

54 new & expanded customer relationships

700,000+ total appraisals estimates written

150,000+ specialty vehicle estimates written

$3.1 billion in claims payments

131 new Snapsheet employees

Millions of automated tasks, workflows, & processes

“Snapsheet delivered another fantastic year of operational performance with growth north of 60% – two years in a row,” Snapsheet CEO Brad Weisberg said. “We’re proud of the 50+ new & expanded customers we supported in 2022 and are