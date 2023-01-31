CollisionWeek

Snapsheet Reports 2022 Growth Sets New Claims Standards

Snapsheet, the provider of virtual appraisals and claims management software. reported 2022 resulted in continued strategic growth and new opportunities for the company.

Snapsheet logoKey results included:

  • 63% year-over-year growth
  • 54 new & expanded customer relationships
  • 700,000+ total appraisals estimates written
  • 150,000+ specialty vehicle estimates written
  • $3.1 billion in claims payments
  • 131 new Snapsheet employees
  • Millions of automated tasks, workflows, & processes

“Snapsheet delivered another fantastic year of operational performance with growth north of 60% – two years in a row,” Snapsheet CEO Brad Weisberg said. “We’re proud of the 50+ new & expanded customers we supported in 2022 and are

