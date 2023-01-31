Midwest Collision Repair Trade May 19-20 in Overland Park, Kansas

Associations plan to double size of event at Overland Park Convention Center after successful debut last year.

Following the success of the inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show last April, the auto body associations of Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and the Iowa Collision Repair Association are doubling the size of the event scheduled for May 19-20 at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. associations have once again selected to be the host venue will be the Overland Park Convention Center.

More information about the Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and registration is