Michael Lloyd, Former CIECA Chair and California Casualty AVP of Material Damage Claims, Passes Away

Michael Lloyd, whose career in the industry spanned over 50 years in both collision repair and auto insurance, passed away January 25 at the age of 69. Michael was born March 28, 1953, in Poplar Bluff, Mo, the middle child of three children. He learned car repair and body shop management from his father who had a shop in Poplar Bluff, Mo. They worked together when Michael was a teenager, and he learned a lot from his dad who kindled Michael’s lifelong love of the industry.

Early in his career, Michael ran several body shops, including Auto Craft of Covina in Covina, Calif., and also worked as an adjuster and claims manager.

Lloyd served as AVP, Material Damage at California Casualty from 1998 through to his retirement in 2019. Lloyd was an active participant in the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) and frequently participated in panel discussion and committee work related to collision repair and insurance company relationships and procedures.

Lloyd served on the board of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association for many years, and served as chair of from January 2009 through December 2011.

Michael loved NASCAR and NHRA racing and attended many events. He was friends with 2-time NHRA Funny Car champion Tony Pedregon and could often be seen supporting Tony in the pits or at the starting line at drag NHRA events around the country.

Michael is survived by his wife of over 40 years Carolyn. He had four daughters, Shannon, Jennifer, Annette and Michele as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Michael on February 11 at 11 a.m. (PST) at the Kern Mortuary, 16120 Main St., in Hesperia Calif.

In lieu of flowers, please send a card to Carolyn with your memories of Michael so that she can read them later c/o CollisionWeek at:

Carolyn Lloyd

c/o CollisionWeek

PO BOX 538

Tannersville, PA 18372-0538