Boyd Group’s Mario Dimovski to Return as an IBIS Ambassador

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) announced the appointment of Mario Dimovski as an IBIS Ambassador for the North American region to kickstart its 2023 schedule themed Sustainable Strategies for Success.

The IBIS Ambassadors program is a collaboration between IBIS Worldwide and some of the global automotive collision repair industry’s most respected and recognized experts to bring the freshest, most innovative thought leadership content and expertise to audiences at each conference.

Dimovski, director of sustainability at Boyd Group, based in Chicago, Ill., made a well-awaited comeback to the industry during SEMA last year after a 12-month absence, reconnecting with