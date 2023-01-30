Juwan Willis Sr. Honored with ASE Education Foundation Byrl Shoemaker Instructor of the Year Award

Juwan Willis, Sr., a National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certified automotive technician from Pontiac, Mich., was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year. The award was presented to Willis late last year at the ASE board of governors meeting in San Diego, California.

“Juwan, who is an automotive instructor and the four-campus program teacher leader at Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northeast in Pontiac, is one of the outstanding ASE Certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said Tim Zilke, president and