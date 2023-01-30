Crash Champions Acquires MSO with Four Collision Repair Centers in Georgia and Tennessee

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of European Collision, that operates four repair centers across the Nashville, Tenn. and Atlanta, Ga. metropolitan areas. The acquisition officially closed on January 27.

“Welcoming European Collision to the Crash Champions team is another proud moment as we continue a fast start to the New Year,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “European Collision has served both the Atlanta and Nashville markets with consistent high-quality collision repair service for decades. We look forward to the expanded service this acquisition brings to the overall Crash Champions network in these key markets across