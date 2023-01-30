CARFAX Reports on State Accident Trends

CARFAX reported on new data that provides insights into where accidents happen around the country, including the states with the most and the fewest accidents per 1,000 registered vehicles in each state. Georgia tops the list for the most, and several other southern states had high rates as well.

The Top 10 states with the most accidents include:

Georgia

Kentucky

South Carolina

Louisiana

North Carolina

Alabama

Rhode Island

New Jersey

Indiana

Tennessee

“Several southern states suffer from higher accident rates,” said Patrick Olsen, Executive Editor at CARFAX. “But when we look at the states with the fewest accidents, Oregon tops